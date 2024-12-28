Peace agreement reached between parties in Kurram Grand Jirga

A deadlock persists over the demand to surrender heavy weapons to the government

Updated On: Sat, 28 Dec 2024 15:01:20 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - A peace agreement has been finalised between the parties in the Grand Jirga aimed at restoring peace in Kurram District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

As per the agreement, parties involved in the use of weapons in Kurram would face fines.

Additionally, the 2008 Murree Agreement would be implemented, and all parties would be required to surrender their weapons.

The Jirga had been ongoing for three weeks to address the district's security challenges.

The agreement signing, delayed due to incomplete attendance of Jirga members, has now been successfully concluded with consensus on all points.

Yesterday's session, held at Kohat Fort under the leadership of Commissioner Kohat Muatasim Billah, involved extensive discussions on various issues.

The administration has expressed concerns over reopening roads while heavy weapons remain in the area, deeming it a significant risk.

In the meantime, helicopter services are ongoing to deliver essential supplies, including medicines, to Kurram District.