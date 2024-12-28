Kamran Tessori arrives in Türkiye for three-day visit

He was received at the airport by Pakistan's Consul General in Istanbul

Sat, 28 Dec 2024 11:05:39 PKT

ISTANBUL (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has arrived in Türkiye on a three-day visit.

The Governor was received at the airport by Pakistan's Consul General in Istanbul and other diplomatic staff.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Tessori highlighted the success of the first IT training course for 50,000 students.

He stated that many students were earning $600 to $900 per month within just ten months.

He reaffirmed his commitment to transform Sindh into an IT hub.