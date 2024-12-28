Punjab Police finalise security plan for New Year night

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Police has formed a security plan to ensure law and order during New Year’s Eve celebrations across the province.

According to a police spokesperson, over 25,000 officers and personnel would be deployed, including 395 inspectors, 1,125 sub-inspectors, 2,060 ASIs, 1,310 head constables, and 18,759 constables.

In Lahore, more than 5,000 officials would be on duty, with all activities monitored via CCTV cameras.

Punjab Police Inspector General, Dr. Usman Anwar, directed officers to remain on high alert and monitor anti-state elements closely.

He emphasised that activities such as one-wheeling, aerial firing, and unruly behavior would not be tolerated, warning that troublemakers harassing women or citizens would face immediate detention.

The IG also ordered enhanced patrolling by Dolphin Squad, PERU, Elite Force, and PHP teams, along with regular search-and-sweep operations in all cities.

Last year's offenders in one-wheeling and aerial firing cases would be required to submit surety bonds.

Dr. Usman Anwar instructed senior police officials, including the CCPO Lahore, RPOs, and DPOs, to personally oversee security arrangements.



Additional traffic personnel would be deployed to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Citizens are encouraged to report violations such as one-wheeling, arms display, or aerial firing by calling the police helpline at 15.