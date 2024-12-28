Six of a family die in Tandlianwala road accident

TANDLIANWALA (Dunya News) – At least six persons of the same family were killed and three other sustained injuries in a road accident in Tandlianwala, a town in Punjab province, on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details the accident occurred in the outskirts of Tandlianwala where a car collided with a tractor trolley due to over speeding, killing six persons on the spot and injuring three others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The injured persons were later shifted to Faisalabad due to their critical condition.

Police have seized the tractor trolley while its driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

