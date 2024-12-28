Sanaullah slams PTI for undermining economy through anarchy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) destructed the country’s economy through anarchy, sit-ins, and lockdowns in 2014.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the federation faced multiple attacks from 2014 till now as a continuation of blackmailing tactics.

He also stated that the mission of PTI's founder was to steer the country towards economic and political instability.

He noted that after persistent efforts by the government, the opposition has now agreed to adopt democratic behaviour instead of protests, sit-ins, and attacks.

He accused PTI for making desperate attempts to secure an NRO for its founder through international lobbyists.

