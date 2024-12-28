Major Awais Shaheed laid to rest with full military honours

A large members of people attended the funeral prayers and burial of the martyr.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Major Muhammad Awais Shaheed, who embraced martyrdom while valiantly fighting against Fitna al-Khwarij in North Waziristan, was laid to rest in his native hometown Shakargarh with full military honours.

Corps Commander Gujranwala, senior military officers, soldiers, family members and a large number of locals attended the funeral prayer, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The great sacrifices of our martyrs further strengthen our resolve. The supreme sacrifices of the martyrs for the defence of mother-land will not go in vain,” it further said.

