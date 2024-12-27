PM condoles with Azeri ambassador over loss of lives in airplane crash

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visited the embassy of Azerbaijan on Thursday and condoled with Azerbaijan’s ambassador over the loss of precious lives in an airplane crash in the region of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

The prime minister prayed for the persons who lost lives in the unfortunate accident and for grant of patience to the bereaved families. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

He said people and the government of Pakistan express complete solidarity with the brothers and sisters of Azerbaijan in this hour of grief.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan had strong fraternal relations based on shared religion and cultural values, he remarked.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov thanked the prime minister for his visit. He said his country highly value the visit of prime minister of Pakistan to the embassy of Azerbaijan in this time of grief.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi accompanied the prime minister on the occasion.

