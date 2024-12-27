17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto today

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The 17th death anniversary of former prime minister (PM) Benazir Bhutto is being observed with reverence all over the country today (Friday), Dunya News reported.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has finalised arrangements for the main function in this regard at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh.

A big public meeting is scheduled to be held in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for which a big stage has been prepared for top leadership of PPP while the venue has been decorated with party flags and posters of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and central and provincial leaders of the People's Party will address the public meeting. Asifa Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi and other leaders have reached Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto.

Stringent security arrangements have been made and thousands of policemen will be deployed to maintain law and order. Entry to Mazar of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, Larkana would only be after passage through walk-through gates and checking with metal detectors.

Darling of the crowd, Benazir Bhutto was born to a popular political family of Sindh on June 21, 1953 in Karachi’s Pinto Hospital. Benazir Bhutto was the daughter of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who later founded PPP, and granddaughter of Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto. Her mother, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, was from Iranian-Kurdish descent and Benazir was the eldest among her four kids.

On December 27, 2007, Benazir went to Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi, to address a massive public meeting. Her face was glowing. She delivered a fiery speech. Just like her father used to do.

Returning, happy, from the venue, Benazir saw a group of supporters chanting slogans around her car. She stood up through the sun-roof of the car roof to waive her hand at the supporters. And just then, out of nowhere, a terrorist shot her in the head. An explosion was heard just then.

She was rushed to the hospital. And there, amid the sobbing and mourning supporters, Babar Awan informed the media that Benazir was dead.

