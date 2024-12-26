Balochistan govt announces Benazir Kisan Card

Card will extend financial support to small farmers

Updated On: Thu, 26 Dec 2024 19:25:18 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Balochistan government Thursday announced the introduction of the Benazir Kisan Card to provide subsidies to small-scale farmers across the province.

According to spokesperson Shahid Rind, Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti approved the agriculture department’s summary for the initiative. The Kisan Card will extend financial support to small farmers, with a cloud system to be set up by the Information Technology Department for a two-year period to manage the programme.

Shahid Rind highlighted that the Benazir Kisan Card aligns with the farmer-friendly vision of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He added that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari directed the development of a comprehensive strategy for the welfare of farmers in Sindh and Balochistan.

The spokesperson further stated that the first phase of the programme will be funded by the Balochistan government’s resources, while the second phase will seek federal government assistance.