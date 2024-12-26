Sahibzada Hamid Raza seeks judicial commission for May 9, Nov 26 incidents

Also seeks the release of all political detainees arrested after May 9

Thu, 26 Dec 2024 19:10:55 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza has called for a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9 and Nov 26.

He said Nov 26 incident was an attack on the people of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media after meeting PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Raza stated that negotiation must conclude by Jan 31, 2025.

Raza emphasised two demands: forming a commission of senior Supreme Court judges to probe May 9 incidents and releasing CCTV footage of Nov 26 incident, which he called an attack on democracy.

He also sought release of all political detainees arrested after May 9.

