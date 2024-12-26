Pakistan expresses concerns over terror sanctuaries inside Afghanistan

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan expresses concerns over terror sanctuaries inside Afghanistan

FO says 2024 remained an active year for Pakistan's diplomatic and foreign policy landscapes

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 26 Dec 2024 17:30:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office said that Pakistan’s major concern of terror hideouts and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan remained high on the bilateral agenda.

Addressing the yearly roundup briefing, FO Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Afghanistan remained a priority on the agenda of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach. “Trade connectivity and people to people contact were a priority in our engagements with Afghanistan,” she said.

“We have had some incidents on the border with Afghanistan. Pakistan’s major concern of terror hideouts and sanctuaries inside Afghanistan remained high on our bilateral agenda,” she added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan remained engaged with Afghan authorities on all issues of priority and would like to enhance cooperate in trade, transit trade, security and border management.

The outgoing year 2024 remained an active year for Pakistan's diplomatic and foreign policy landscape, marked by enhanced regional and global ties.

Baloch said, “Our diplomatic efforts throughout the year were aimed at increasing Pakistan's international profile and enhancing relations with countries in all regions of the world”.

She said frequent high-level exchanges during the year amplified our efforts as visits with Azerbaijan, China, Belarus, Belgium, Egypt, the United kingdom, Turkiye, Iran, Jordan, Russia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and others helped develop important understandings with these countries.

