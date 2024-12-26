Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates passport office in Islamabad

Pakistan Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates passport office in Islamabad

There is no more backlog of passports in the country, says interior minister

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 26 Dec 2024 12:53:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated state of the art immigration and passport office in Islamabad on Thursday.

Addressing the ceremony, the interior minister said that there is no more backlog of passports in the country.

He also announced to establish passport counters at NADRA offices in different cities of the country.

Also Read: Mohsin Naqvi lauds improved passport, NADRA services in Karachi

The minister said these counters would be established within a week and will work round the clock to facilitate the people at their doorsteps.

He said the Islamabad passport office will be shifted to 24 hours while model passports centers will also be established in Lahore and provincial capitals.

“The FIA has started a rigorous crackdown against the agent mafia outside the passport offices,” Naqvi said.