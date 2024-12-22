Mohsin Naqvi lauds improved passport, NADRA services in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Passport Office at Awami Markaz and NADRA Center in Defence, interacting with citizens and inspecting operations.

The once-cumbersome process of obtaining passports and ID cards has now been transformed, with long waiting hours replaced by swift processing within minutes.

Citizens expressed satisfaction and praised the efficient system for handling their documentation needs.

During the surprise visits, Minister Naqvi spoke to individuals about their experience, receiving positive feedback.

Many citizens highlighted that passport renewals and other documentation were completed without delays or difficulties.

Minister Naqvi assured that delays in passport issuance were being addressed and emphasised timely delivery.

He also directed to resolve some on-the-spot ID card issues and directed staff to improve cleanliness at the NADRA Center in Defence.

Acknowledging the staff's efforts, he commended their performance and stated, "These visits are part of efforts to ensure seamless services for citizens. It is reassuring to see Karachi residents appreciating the improved system at Passport and NADRA centers."