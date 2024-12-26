Justice Ali Baqar Najafi sworn in as LHC acting chief justice
Pakistan
Chief Justice Ayesha Malik is currently on a visit abroad
LAHORE (Dunya News) - Justice Ali Baqar Najafi has taken oath as the Lahore High Court (LHC) acting Chief Justice.
The oath taking ceremony was held at the judges' lounge of the LHC, where Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh administered the oath.
It is noteworthy that LHC Chief Justice Ayesha Malik is currently on a visit abroad.
Read more: Justice Ali Baqar Najafi appointed LHC acting chief justice
Earlier on Tuesday, the federal government, through a notification, appointed Justice Ali Baqar Najafi as acting chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).