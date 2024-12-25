Ali Amin Gandapur pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam, extends Christmas greetings

Gandapur hailed Quaid-e-Azam as a great leader of the Muslims of the subcontinent

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, congratulated the nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In his message, Gandapur hailed Quaid-e-Azam as a great leader of the Muslims of the subcontinent who turned the dream of a separate state into reality.

He emphasised that Pakistan came into being due to Jinnah’s wise leadership and relentless struggle.

He noted that India’s anti-Muslim stance vindicated the decision for a separate state, enabling Muslims to breathe in a free atmosphere.



He further stated that Pakistan was founded to establish an Islamic welfare state for Muslims of the subcontinent, and he paid tribute to the armed forces for ensuring the nation's strength and security.

Additionally, the Chief Minister extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community, highlighting that Christmas was an event celebrated to spread love, brotherhood, sacrifice, peace, and tolerance.

He stressed that Islam taught equal rights for minorities and acknowledged that Pakistan’s constitution guaranteed the freedom for minorities to practice their faith and celebrate their traditions.

He appreciated the Christian community's significant role in Pakistan’s progress and said the nation held their contributions in high regard.