No pressure on govt to initiate dialogue with PTI: Sanaullah

Rana Sanaullah said that the government is taking all decisions in the larger national interest.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that there is no pressure on government to initiate dialogue with Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Talking to a private television channel, Rana Sanaullah said that the government is taking all decisions in the larger national interest.

Under trial prisoners could not be released on the intervention of the government but courts could take the decisions on the basis of evidence, he said. PTI leaders have been found involved in different cases including May 9, riots, he said.

Replying to a question about dialogue with PTI, he said, there must be dialogue between treasury and opposition benches to strengthen political and democratic system. The PTI would bring charter of demand and the discussion would be held after the consultation of the coalition partners, he added.

