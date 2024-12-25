President underlines need to realize Jinnah's vision for democratic, self-reliant Pakistan

Updated On: Wed, 25 Dec 2024 06:15:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari stressed that Jinnah’s vision for a democratic and self-reliant Pakistan called upon them to work harder by upholding the values of social justice, economic equity, and the rule of law.

“To achieve Quaid’s vision, we must invest in the education of our youth, ensuring they are equipped with the knowledge and skills to lead Pakistan into a brighter future. We also need to work for the uplift of downtrodden segments of society.

Jinnah’s dream of a peaceful and moderate Pakistan obliges us to promote harmony within and beyond our borders,” the president said in a message on the 148th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, being celebrated on December 25.

“On this day, we honour the contributions of the Father of the Nation, who changed the course of history through a political struggle. Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, determination, and unwavering resolve led to the creation of an independent homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

The president said Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership during the most critical phase of history demonstrated his extraordinary qualities, adding as a lawyer, a statesman, and the leader of the All-India Muslim League, he vehemently advocated for the rights of Muslims.

“He presented the case for Pakistan with clarity and conviction, emphasising the need for a separate homeland where Muslims could freely practice their religion, safeguard their culture, and secure their political and economic rights,” he further observed.

President Zardari said Quaid’s landmark address to the Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on August 11, 1947, still served as a guiding light for all of us.

In it, Quaid envisioned a Pakistan where the rule of law would prevail, the rights of minorities would be protected, and every citizen, regardless of their religion, caste, or creed, would be equal before the state, he added.

The president said, “These principles of inclusivity, justice, and tolerance are not only the bedrock of Quaid’s philosophy but also the ideals towards which we must strive relentlessly. Although we have made significant progress in different fields, the journey towards becoming a prosperous and equitable nation is ongoing.”

The president called for renewing their pledge to embody Quaid-e-Azam’s ideals in their personal and collective lives.

“His principles of “Unity, Faith, and Discipline” should serve as our guiding light for national cohesion and progress. Let us reaffirm our commitment to building a Pakistan that truly reflects Jinnah’s vision -- a democratic, inclusive, and prosperous nation where every citizen can achieve their full potential,” he further emphasised.

