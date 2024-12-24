LHC dismisses Sanam Javed's plea to remove name from PCL

The petitioner had not approached the relevant forum first

24 Dec 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed PTI worker Sanam Javed’s petition seeking the removal of her name from the Passport Control List (PCL).

Justice Farooq Haider heard the case, in which the federal government and others were made respondents.

The Registrar’s Office had earlier raised an objection, stating that the petitioner had not approached the relevant forum first.

The court upheld the Registrar's objection, ruling that the petitioner must first seek remedy through the appropriate forum and may approach the LHC only if no resolution is provided.

Consequently, the LHC dismissed Sanam Javed’s request to have her name removed from the PCL.