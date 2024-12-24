Asad Qaiser expresses concerns over military court rulings

He described the Supreme Court's ruling as "disappointing"

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former national assembly speaker Asad Qaiser voiced his concerns regarding the Supreme Court's decision to allow civilian cases to be tried in military courts.

Speaking to the media outside the Peshawar High Court, Asad Qaiser emphasised the need for an independent judiciary and the rule of law in the country.

He described the Supreme Court's ruling and state’s decision to register cases agains PTI members as "disappointing".

Expressing dismay, Qaiser stated that European Union and European nations have also raised objections to military courts handling civilian cases.

He further revealed that PTI had presented three demands during recent negotiations: addressing the mistreatment with party workers in custody, the release of detained individuals, and a judicial inquiry into the incidents of May 9 and November 24.

The PTI leader clarified that no guarantees were sought during negotiations and reaffirmed the party's commitment to its stance. He described the cases against Imran Khan as politically motivated.

He condemned the excessive number of cases filed against PTI members, minimising the significance of major legal issues. He noted that parliamentarians were being charged with terrorism, murder, and treason.

Qaiser underscored the PTI’s commitment to peaceful protest as a constitutional right and claimed that no PTI worker had caused any damage during demonstrations. "Our struggle is for the supremacy of the Constitution and the law," he concluded.