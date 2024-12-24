Khalid Maqbool calls on Interior Minister Naqvi to discuss overall political situation

Published On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 11:33:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi here in Islamabad, Dunya news reported.

The duo discussed overall political situation of the country and matters of mutual interest. They also mulled over steps to give relief to the people and finding long-term solutions of the problems faced by the people.

“Pakistan’s economy is out of danger now as all economic indicators are positive. Disillusionment is a sin and people who spread hopelessness are working on a different agenda,” said Naqvi.

Siddiqui echoed the stance of the interior minister by saying those who create hindrances don’t care about well-being of the people of Pakistan.

