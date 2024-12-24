Omar Ayub hopes for successful dialogue with govt

Pakistan Pakistan Omar Ayub hopes for successful dialogue with govt

PHC granted transit bail to Ayub while directing him to appear in relevant courts for his cases

Follow on Published On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 10:51:11 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub said on Tuesday that he was hopeful about the outcome of ongoing dialogue between the government and the PTI.

Speaking to media outside the Peshawar High Court (PHC), Ayub dismissed rumours about his lack of interest in the negotiations, saying he couldn’t attend maiden round of dialogue due to his appearance in the PHC on that day.

“This form-47 government has made cases against us. That is why I couldn’t attend the meeting with the government representatives. One major news outlet did a story against me, claiming that I wasn’t interested in negotiations. I request media to confirm from me first. I hope negotiations will be successful,” he added.

Later, the PHC granted transit bail to Ayub while directing him to appear in relevant courts for his cases.

