Sections of motorways closed due to dense fog

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 24 Dec 2024 08:56:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The National Highways and Motorway Police have temporarily closed various sections of the motorways for public safety as dense smog has reduced visibility.

Motorway police spokesperson Imran Ahmed said the M-2 motorway has been closed from Thokar Niaz Baig to Hiran Minar.

The M-3 motorway has been closed from Samundri to Dera Khana while the M-4 motorway has been closed from Pindi Bhattian to Multan.

The spokesperson urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel and prioritise traveling during daylight hours.

He suggested public to travel between 10 am to 6 pm as it is the safest time period during foggy conditions.

Drivers have been advised to use fog lights in front and rear of their vehicles, avoid speeding, and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.

The motorway police spokesperson said the closure of the motorways aimed to ensure public safety and secure travel.

PMD FORECAST DRY WEATHER

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. While very cold weather is likely in hilly areas during morning and night hours.

Frost is likely to occur at a few places in Islamabad, Potohar region and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours. Smog and fog (in patches) is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during morning andnight hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was present over Kashmir and adjoining areas.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas. However, light rain/drizzle was recorded at a few places in northeast Punjab while light snow was recorded at a few places in Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Monday where temperature fell up to -9 degrees Celsius.

