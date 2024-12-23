CJP Afridi calls for giving respect to all religions

He was addressing a ceremony held in connecting with the Christmas

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi called for giving respect to all the religions.

He was addressing a ceremony on Monday held in Supreme Court in connecting with the Christmas.

A cake was also cut on the occasion by CJP Afridi along with the Christian staff members.

A large number of Christian staff members were also present on the occasion.

The chief justice emphasized on unity and interfaith harmony.

He also lauded the Christian staff members for playing their role in the justice system.

The registrar of Supreme Court and office-bearers of Supreme Court Bar Association also attended the ceremony.

A few days ago, CJP Yahya Afridi had decided to visit far-flung areas of the country in order to ensure speedy justice.

He had chaired an important meeting in Gwadar regarding the judicial reforms.

It was decided during the meeting that the CJP would personally visit remote areas to improve the performance of district judiciary.

He held meetings with district and session judges of Turbat, Chagai and Panjgur during his visit to Balochistan.