Parliamentary system cannot function without political dialogue: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, emphasised that a parliamentary democratic system cannot progress without political dialogue.

Speaking to the media after the first round of negotiations between the government and the opposition, Rana Sanaullah said that both sides engaged with open hearts, presenting their respective stances. He stated, "Political dialogue is the only way to find a middle ground."

He further stressed the importance of listening to each other's perspectives to reach a solution, noting that expecting one side to agree entirely with the other is unrealistic. "If PTI labeled us as thieves, we also had much to say about them," he remarked.

The PML-N leader reiterated his stance that political dialogue is essential for moving forward, recalling his earlier calls for a "Charter of Economy" even during times of political victimisation. He reaffirmed that dialogue remains the only path to progress.