Convicts involved in May 9 incident transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail

Pakistan Pakistan Convicts involved in May 9 incident transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail

11 individuals sentenced by the military court for the May 9 cases have been moved to the jail

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 14:16:57 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The process of transferring prisoners convicted by military courts for their involvement in the May 9 tragedy is underway.

11 individuals sentenced by the military court for the May 9 cases have been moved to the Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore.

The transferred individuals include Mohammad Imran Mehboob, Ali Shah, Jan Mohammad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Ali Iftikhar, Abdul Hadi, Dawood Khan, Fahim Haider, Mohammad Hashir, Mohammad Ashiq Khan, and Mohammad Bilal.

Earlier, twelve out of the twenty-five convicts were transferred to Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore. Now, eleven more have been shifted to the Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore.

It is notable that the Field General Court Martial had sentenced 25 individuals involved in the May 9 incident.

According to the ISPR, the sentences were handed down following the thorough examination of evidence and due legal procedures.