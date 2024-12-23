CM Maryam launches second phase of 'Honhar Scholarship' programme

The second phase was launched during a ceremony held in FAST university

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday inaugurated the second phase of ‘Honhar Scholarship’ programme for the students.

“I am sure that the future of my country is in safe hands,” said Maryam Nawaz, while addressing the ceremony.

The chief minister also congratulated the students who won the scholarship.

“We are giving 30,000 scholarships through the programme and I’ll try to increase it to 50,000 students,” said the chief minister.

She added that it was the right of brilliant students to study in major universities.

She urged the students to only focus on their studies as the government will pay the expense.

Maryam Nawaz said that the students should focus on their studies to reach the important offices in the country.