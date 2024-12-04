CM Maryam Nawaz awards scholarships to students

Says students belong in universities, not the streets with stones or sticks

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz says a true politician is one who invests in the future of the new generation.

Speaking at the 'Honhaar Scholar Scholarship' ceremony, she praised the hardwork of students and expressed happiness over awarding scholarships.

Maryam stressed the state’s role should be like that of a mother, ensuring no child is deprived of higher education due to financial constraints.

She announced that out of 30,000 scholarships, 60 per cent would be awarded to girls.

Maryam vowed to provide low-interest loans for students to start their businesses, aiming to ease their burden and secure their future.

Maryam also stated that students belong in universities, not the streets with stones or sticks and criticised the past governments for failing to prioritise education despite having the resources.

