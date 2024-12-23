PM Shehbaz, Mohsin Naqvi discuss country's political, security situation

PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the measures taken to ensure law and order.

Published On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 06:28:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Sunday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to discuss crucial national issues.

The interior minister gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on overall law and order situation in the country. The discussion encompassed ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security across Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif and Mohsin Naqvi also exchanged views on the current political scenario, deliberating on its potential impact on national stability and governance.

