US sanctions will not impact Pakistan's missile programme: Maleeha Lodhi

Maleeha Lodhi said that Pakistan’s missile programme has nothing to do with US or European countries

Published On: Mon, 23 Dec 2024 06:25:07 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s former envoy to the United States Dr Maleeha Lodhi on Sunday said that the US sanctions imposed on four Pakistani entities will not impact country’s missile programme.

Talking to Dunya News, Maleeha Lodhi stated that Pakistan’s missile programme has nothing to do with the United States or the European countries and added that Pakistan missile programme is only to counter Indian threat in the region.

“Pakistan’s nuclear policy, or missile policy, cannot slow down or stop because of these sanctions,” Maleeha Lodhi said.

On Wednesday, the US had announced the imposition of additional sanctions on Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, targeting four entities accused of contributing to the proliferation and transfer of such weapons.

The US State Department issued a statement confirming that the White House would continue its efforts to combat nuclear proliferation and related purchasing activities.

