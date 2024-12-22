Funeral prayers of martyred soldiers offered in Bannu

Peshawar Corps Commander, senior officers of the Pakistan Army, and locals attended the funeral

BANNU (Dunya News) – Funeral prayers of martyrs, who embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan, were offered in Bannu Cantt on Sunday.

Peshawar Corps Commander, senior officers of Pakistan Army, jawans, and locals of the area attended the funeral prayers.

According to ISPR, these sacrifices of our martyrs eternalise our courage and determination in the ongoing war against terrorism.

Yesterday, 16 soldiers were martyred after terrorists attempted to attack security forces check post in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the attempt was made by a group of terrorists on night between 20 and 21 December 2024.

The attempt was effectively thwarted by own troops and in the ensuing fire exchange, eight terrorists were killed.

