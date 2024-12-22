ANP leader Bashir Ahmed Bilour's 12th death anniversary observed

Bashir Ahmed Bilour was martyred in a suicide bombing

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The 12th death anniversary of former senior provincial minister and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Bashir Ahmed Bilour is being observed today (Sunday).

Bashir Ahmed Bilour began his political career with the Awami National Party in 1970 and was elected as an MPA five consecutive times.

Known for his popularity across all segments of Peshawar's society, he remained humble and simple in his personal life.

Bilour was a prominent voice against extremism and terrorism during an era when terrorist activities were rampant.

Despite repeated threats and several suicide attacks, he courageously stood his ground against terrorism.

On the night of December 22, 2012, Bashir Ahmed Bilour was martyred in a suicide bombing in Dhaki Nalbandi, which also claimed the lives of his personal secretary, Noor Babu, and nine others.

Even after 12 years, his sacrifices are remembered with great respect. His contributions to peace and his bravery in combating terrorism have earned him the title of "Shaheed-e-Aman" (Martyr of Peace).

It is noteworthy that his son, Haroon Bilour, also lost his life in a suicide attack during the 2013 election campaign, continuing the family's legacy of sacrifice for peace.