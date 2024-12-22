Mohsin Naqvi orders action against agent mafia in passport offices

Visits Garden Town passport office

Published On: Sun, 22 Dec 2024 04:00:32 PKT

LAHORE (APP) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit to the Passport Office Garden Town and met the citizens who had come to get their passports.

The minister inquired from the citizens about the process of getting their passports and the citizens expressed their satisfaction with the process.

Talking to the Federal Interior Minister, the citizens said that the immense rush had ended with the 24-hour opening of the Passport Office.

The Interior Minister went to various counters and spoke to the citizens.

The minister gave orders to resolve the problems of some citizens on the spot.

Some citizens complained about the agent mafia in the area, to which the Federal Interior Minister took immediate notice and ordered a crackdown.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the convenience of citizens is the most precious thing, adding that complaints about delays in obtaining passports are also being addressed.

