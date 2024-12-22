PM condemns South Waziristan terrorist attack

Salutes those who sacrificed their lives for the country

Published On: Sun, 22 Dec 2024 01:42:29 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned a terrorist attack on security personnel, which claimed lives of sixteen soldiers in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

The PM paid great tribute to the martyred soldiers who thwarted the attempt of Kahwarji terrorists who wanted to attack a check post.

“Our brave Jawans responded to the cowardice attack of the perpetrators and sent eight of them to hell, by laying down their lives for their beloved country and the nation,” the PM said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif condoled with the families of the martyred and prayed for eternal peace for those who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country.

The PM said, “Our gallant forces are determined to root out terrorists from everywhere in country.”

Sixteen soldiers were martyred after terrorists attempted to attack security forces check post in general area Makeen, South Waziristan District, said military’s media wing on Saturday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the attempt was made by a group of terrorists on night between 20 and 21 December 2024.

The attempt was effectively thwarted by own troops and in ensuing fire exchange, eight terrorists were killed.

However, during intense fire exchange, sixteen brave soldiers, having fought gallantly embraced martyrdom.

Sanitization operation is being conducted in the area and the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” said ISPR.