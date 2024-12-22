May 9 incidents: 12 convicts shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail

Pakistan Pakistan May 9 incidents: 12 convicts shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail

They get jail terms from military courts

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 22 Dec 2024 01:07:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Twelve convicts who were given jail terms by the military courts have been shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore, Dunay News reported here on Saturday.

The convicts were given jail terms for their involvement in May 9 violence.

They attacked military installations, monuments and buildings during their protest.

Earlier, two PTI workers who got ten years imprisonment in connection with an attack on GHQ were shifted to Adiala jail in a tight security.

The convicts identified as Muhammad Hassan and Umer Farooq were handed down 10 years rigorous jail each.

They were handed over to the jail administration.

The ISPR said on Saturday the nation witnessed politically-motivated incidents of vandalism and violence, and described the May 9 incidents as one of the darkest chapters in country’s history.

According to the ISPR, the May 9 incidents were a huge shock for the nation. It said the sentences had been announced after collecting irrefutable evidences against the convicts.

“These blatant acts of violence not only shocked the nation but also underscored [the] necessity of checking this unacceptable attempt of political terrorism to impose own perverted will through violence and coercion,” said the statement.

The ISPR declared the convictions "an important milestone in dispensation of justice.” The statement added “promulgation of the sentences of remaining accused is also being done and will be announced shortly as and when the due process is complete.”