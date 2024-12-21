NDMA predicts light rainfall in federal capital on Mon, Tuesday

Cold and dry conditions are expected across most parts of Punjab

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Saturday forecasted cloudy weather with chances of light rain in the Potohar region, including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, and northeastern parts of Punjab, on December 23-24 (Monday-Tuesday).

According to NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) weather projection for December 21-26, cold and dry conditions are expected across most parts of Punjab.

Smog and fog will likely persist in the plains through December 26, 2024, potentially reducing visibility and impacting travel.

In Balochistan and Sindh, cold and dry weather is predicted throughout the forecast period, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to experience cold conditions with isolated rainfall in various areas. Snowfall is likely over the province’s hilly regions.

Similarly, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are forecasted to see mainly cold weather, with isolated rain and snowfall over the hills.

The NDMA has advised local authorities, emergency responders, and the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period.

Residents of northern and hilly areas are urged to exercise caution while traveling due to the risk of slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Meanwhile, people in smog-affected regions should limit outdoor exposure and adopt protective measures in low-visibility conditions.