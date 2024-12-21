Khawaja Asif demands stern action against real mastermind of May 9 riots

PML-N leader lamented delay in sentencing those involved in May 9 mayhem

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif demanded stern action against the real planners and masterminds of May 9 vandalism on military installations in the country.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the veteran politician lamented the delay in sentencing those involved in May 9 mayhem.

“As many as 25 people have been sentenced today for May 9 riots. The delay in justice further strengthened their facilitators,” said the defence minister.

According to Khawaja Asif, those people were made heroes who tarnished the sanctity of our martyrs and ghazis.

The PML-N leaders also demanded stern action for the real planners and masterminds of May 9 mayhem in order to avoid such episodes in the future.

The ISPR said on Saturday the nation witnessed politically-motivated incidents of vandalism and violence, and described the May 9 incidents as one of the darkest chapters in country’s history.

According to the ISPR, the May 9 incidents were a huge shock for the nation. It said the sentences had been announced after collecting irrefutable evidences against the convicts.