Peshawar High Court grants bail to over 140 PTI leaders, workers in Nov 24 protest cases

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court has approved transit and protective bails for over 140 leaders, MNAs, MPAs, and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in connection with cases filed after the November 24 protest at D-Chowk, Islamabad.

Since November 28, the Peshawar High Court has heard over 140 bail applications from PTI leaders and assembly members. It granted more than 70 transit bails and 69 protective bails during this period.

Among those granted bail were Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, and opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub.

The court also extended protective bail of Bushra Bibi until January 16.

Other prominent PTI leaders who secured bail included MNA Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Shehryar Afridi, Sher Afzal Marwat and provincial ministers Atif Khan, Shehram Tarakai, Aftab Alam, and Faisal Tarakai.

Additionally, women leaders such as Shandana Gulzar, Zartaj Gul, Senator Falak Naz, Kanwal Shauzab, Alia Hamza, and others, including Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed, and Mishal Yousafzai, were granted transit and protective bails.