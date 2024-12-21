CJP Afridi presides over JCP meeting

Constitutional bench is mandated to hear cases till Jan 4 and needs extension

Topline Meeting will also discuss extension in tenure of constitutional bench formed by JC

Mansoor Ali Shah demands mechanism and criteria for nomination of judges on constitutional benches

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi presides over a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to review the proposed draft of JC rules for the appointment of judges.

In addition, the meeting will also discuss extension in the tenure of the constitutional bench formed by the JC after the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

It may be recalled that the constitutional bench is mandated to hear constitutional cases till Jan 4, 2025.

Meanwhile, senior puisne judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has written a nine-page letter to the JC secretary demanding mechanism and criteria for the nomination and determination of the number of judges for the constitutional benches of the Supreme Court and the high courts.

"The commission has already nominated and determined a number of judges of the Supreme Court and the Sind High Court for Constitutional Benches in the absence of any mechanism or criteria in place.

"Therefore, there has been no logic or reason backing the nomination and determination of the number of judges for the Constitutional Benches of the Supreme Court and Sind High Court," says the letter.

"The extension of the existing Constitutional Benches of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is coming up tomorrow [today]. Hence it is imperative and obligatory on the Commission to formulate a mechanism and criteria for the nomination and determination of the judges for the Constitutional Benches in the general interest of the public," says the letter of Justice Shah.



