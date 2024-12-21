Barrister Saif vows to disarm Kurram for lasting peace

He assured that normalcy would return after the peace agreement is implemented

Sat, 21 Dec 2024 09:56:00 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Ali Saif has announced that in accordance to the Apex Committee's decision, Kurram would be disarmed to ensure sustainable peace in the region.

In a statement, Barrister Saif mentioned that bunkers in Kurram would also be demolished to restore harmony.

He acknowledged the public's hardships due to road closures and assured that normalcy would return after the peace agreement was implemented.

He further stated that roads would be fully reopened following the removal of bunkers and the collection of weapons.

He reaffirmed that the government was committed to maintain peace in Kurram despite the efforts of certain elements opposing stability.

He urged the public not to be swayed by baseless propaganda on social media. Barrister Saif also criticised these elements for misrepresenting the provincial government's sincere efforts and called on citizens to support the government's peace initiatives.