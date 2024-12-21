In-focus

Couple killed in road accident in Mardan

Pakistan

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex

MARDAN (Dunya News) – A man and his wife were killed while two minor children were wounded when two cars collided in Mardan, a city of Khyber Pakhtukhwa, on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Grand Trunk (GT) Road in Risalpur area where two vehicles collided as a result senior professor of Nowshera Medical College Dr Zahid Irfan Marwat and his wife died on the spot while his daughter and nephew sustained injuries.

Rescue teams reached the spot afte being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex.
 

