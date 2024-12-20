Population growth a major challenge for developing countries: Azma Bokhari

Stresses the importance of addressing social issues

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has highlighted population growth as a significant challenge for developing countries, urging the media to paly its vital role in raising awareness.

Speaking at an event, she said the media as a kingmaker, capable of shaping public perception and influencing socialite change.

She stressed the importance of addressing social issues, citing firmly planning initiative in Islamic countries and Punjab’s pioneering ban on child marriage.

Bukahari underlined the need to ensure quality of life within available resources and called for collaborative efforts for women and urged the nation to adopt a constructive approach to propel Pakistan forward, amidst improving economic conditions.



