CM Maryam directs anti-encroachment drive to achieve desired results

Published On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 18:01:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed for a grand operation against encroachment in the large cities of the province.

The chief minister headed a special session in which the deputy commissioners of Rawalpindi, Jehlum, Murree and Chakwal presented the reports under KPIs. She praised the recently-constructed library in the Divisional Public School of Chakwal.

Meanwhile, Murree administration was also acknowledged for the recent launch of autism classrooms in the Special Education School.

During the session, it emerged that the CM directed for the beautification measures in the underpasses and overhead bridges in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, she ordered for the timely completion of the development works in process. She also directed to monitor the rates of products of everyday use.

The CM said the people should visibly observe good governance at play in the province.