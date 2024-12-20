Benazir's death anniversary: Pakistan Railways announces to run special train

Fri, 20 Dec 2024 06:24:29 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Railways on Thursday announced to run special train from Lahore to Garhi Khuda Baksh on the occasion of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto to facilitate people who wanted to attend it, Dunya New reported.

According to notification issued by Pakistan Railways, the special train will leave Lahore Railway Station at 1:00pm on December 26 and reach Shah Nawaz Bhutto Station at 4:30am on December 27.

On its return journey, the train will depart from Shah Nawaz Bhutto Railway Station at 7:00pm on December 27 and reach Lahore at 9:20am the next day.

