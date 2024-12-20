Benazir's death anniversary: Pakistan Railways announces special train

Train will leave Lahore at 1pm on Dec 26 and reach Shah Nawaz Bhutto Station at 4:30am next day

Updated On: Fri, 20 Dec 2024 10:47:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Railways on Thursday announced to run special train from Lahore to Garhi Khuda Baksh on the occasion of 17th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto to facilitate people who wanted to attend it in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, Larkana.

According to a notification issued by Pakistan Railways, the special train will leave Lahore at 1:00 pm on December 26 and reach Shah Nawaz Bhutto Station at 4:30 am on December 27.

On its return journey, the train will depart Shah Nawaz Bhutto Railway Station at 7:00 pm on December 27 and reach Lahore at 9:20 am the next day.

Earlier on Monday, the Sindh government had asked the federal government to provide a helicopter for air surveillance for the death anniversary.

The Sindh Home Department wrote a letter to the federal interior ministry for the provision of the chopper for air surveillance in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, Larkana.

Last week, Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani reviewed arrangement to mark the 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

Ghani presided over a meeting as the Karachi Division PPP president and informed the participants that a caravan of passenger buses, coaches, and other vehicles would depart Karachi for Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on December 25.

It may be recalled that Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007, in Rawalpindi's Liaqat Bagh after a rally campaigning ahead of elections scheduled for January 2008.