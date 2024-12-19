Rangers official injured during Nov 26 protest succumbs to injuries

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Another official of the Rangers, who became a victim of the violence during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad on Nov 26, was martyred.

Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer (37 years old, resident of Narowal district), who was severely injured during the violent protest on Nov 26, had been receiving treatment at CMH.

Lance Naik Muhammad Tanveer had served the sacred duty of defending the homeland for 17 years. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and three daughters.

As a result of the protest, the number of martyred Rangers personnel has now risen to four, with several others injured.

Additionally, two personnel of Punjab Police were martyred, and approximately 119 officials were injured.

A case (FIR 933) under the Anti- Terrorism Act already had already been registered.