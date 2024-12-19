Shah Mahmood Qureshi, CM Gandapur among 14 PTI leaders indicted in GHQ attack case

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, CM Gandapur among 14 PTI leaders indicted in GHQ attack case

Updated On: Thu, 19 Dec 2024 19:24:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has indicted PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, along with 12 other accused, in the GHQ attack case.

During the hearing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur appeared in court, and the judge canceled his arrest warrants. PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shibli Faraz, and several other accused were also present.

The court indicted 14 individuals, including Gandapur, and adjourned the case until December 21.

The accused denied the charges. Among those indicted were Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shehryar Afridi, retired Colonel Shabbir Awan, Latif Satti, Umar Tanveer Butt, Shibli Faraz, and Kanwal Shozeb.

Additionally, Taimoor Masood, Saad Ali Khan, Sikandar Zaib, Zohaib Afridi, Fahad Masood, and Raja Nasir Mehmood were also indicted. To date, 113 individuals have been indicted in the GHQ attack case.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Shehryar Afridi, and Kanwal Shozeb filed applications under Section 265-D, which the ATC has scheduled for hearing tomorrow.

The chief minister appointed lawyer Ghulam Hussnain Sanbal as his 12th pleader and thanked the judge for canceling the arrest warrants.

