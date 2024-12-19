PTI expels Salman Ahmed over statements against leadership

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday terminated the basic membership of Salman Ahmed, citing his public remarks against the party leadership.

The decision was made by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, who stated that Ahmed’s membership was canceled due to his statements targeting the party’s founder, his wife, and the party itself.

According to a PTI spokesperson, Salman Ahmed is no longer authorised to represent the party in any capacity.

