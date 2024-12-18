NA passes National Forensic Agency Bill 2024

The bill was earlier passed by the upper house of the parliament

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly on Wednesday passed ‘The National Forensic Agency Bill 2024’.

The bill was earlier passed by the upper house of parliament.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi moved the bill during the National Assembly session on Wednesday.

PPP’s MNA Shazia Marri earlier raised some objections to the bill. “It is a good legislation but it needs some amendments,” PPP’s MNA said.

She said that the people can be sent to jails very easily after the passage of the bill and therefore the House should reconsider it.

She also demanded to increase the fine up to Rs0.5 million for a government official if he commits any mistake.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that a forensic lab would be established in Islamabad after the passage of the bill.

He requested the PPP’s lawmaker to withdraw her amendments for today and let the bill pass.

Later, the house passed the National Forensic Agency Bill 2024.

The bill is aimed at transforming the National Forensics Agency (NFA) project into a full-fledged, independent agency in order to enhance forensic capabilities across Pakistan.