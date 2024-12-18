JIT acquits five accused in Jinnah House attack case

Accused request withdrawal of bail pleas

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the Jinnah House attack case related to May 9 vandalism on Wednesday acquitted five accused including Kamran, Usman Qadri, Shaid Khan, Shayan Saeed and Syed Dabeer-ul-Hassan, Dunya news reported.

Justice Manzar Ali Gill of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) conducted hearing of the case in which the JIT submitted its report.

During the hearing, the accused requested withdrawal of the bail pleas.

It must be rembered that the JIT had earlier acquitted eight accused including former premier Imran Khan’s niece Hajira Niazi in Jinnah House attack case on Dec 11.

Other who were declared innocent by the JIT include Hajira Niazi, Taseef Khanum, Sadia Ayub, Sarwat Shahid, Nadira Umar, Waheedur Rehman, Sajid Prince and Farhana.

