Pakistan Pakistan Martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz being observed

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Service Chiefs, Armed Forces pay him tribute

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider), gallant son of 15 Punjab Regiment, is being observed on Wednesday (today),

According to ISPR, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Service Chiefs, and the Armed Forces of Pakistan solemnly commemorate the 53rd martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, a paragon of extraordinary courage and unwavering patriotism.

Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed displayed courage and volour in 1971 Pakistan-India war at the Wagah Border.

He displayed utmost courage charging enemy trenches fearlessly and silencing their guns.

His heroic actions continue to be an inspiration for defenders of nation.

Muhammad Mehfooz was born on October 25, 1944, in village Malkan of District Rawalpindi. He received his early education from his village.

In 1962, he joined the Pakistan Army and after completion of Basic Military Training in 1963, he was placed in 15 Punjab Regiment.